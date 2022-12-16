Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with some rather chilly temperatures. Rain returns Monday and could be the only rain that we will see through Christmas weekend. Much colder air arrives late next week. A tiny bit of snow can not be ruled out.

A chilly weekend: Temperatures will likely be below normal once again this weekend. Lows Saturday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 30s over most of the area. Despite lots of sunshine, highs Saturday will only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will be even colder Saturday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Thankfully, it will be a little warmer Sunday as we will end the weekend with highs in the low to middle 50s.

Dry weather returns for a few days: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds decrease from north to south Friday night. We will likely see plenty of sunshine Saturday and a clear sky Saturday night. Sunday will begin with plenty of sunshine. We will likely see clouds start to roll over the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain returns Monday: Our next chance of rain will arrive Monday, and Monday night. It could be rather heavy at times over the southern half of the area. We will not have to worry about any severe weather with this system It will move out of the area Monday night and Tuesday. Sunshine will return Wednesday. It now appears that we could stay dry through Christmas weekend. We will likely see a rather large spread in the amount of rain that falls Monday. A blend of several models shows that rainfall totals could range from less than 1/4” over the northern part of the area to over an inch and a half over the south.

Could it get colder than all of last winter? It still appears that a large surge of arctic air will move into much of the country late next week. It will begin to move into the ArkLaTex Thursday and will likely stick around through Christmas. Overnight lows will plunge well into the 20s with lows in the teens possible Friday morning. The coldest temperature recorded last winter in Shreveport was 22 degrees. It’s quite possible that we could drop below that level Friday morning. Daytime highs will likely fall into the low to middle 30s. Are you hoping for a white Christmas? I can’t totally rule out seeing a little bit of snow while the cold air is in place. Most models show that we will stay dry Thursday. It is possible that we could see a few flakes Thursday as the arctic front moves through the area. The rest of Christmas weekend will likely be dry as we start a slow warming trend. Stay tuned!