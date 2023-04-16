Your Sunday has been outstanding with plentiful sunshine along with gusty and dry NW winds. It was most welcome after Saturday’s severe storms. High pressure is dominating our weather now with those gusty northwest winds. Afternoon highs were delightfully below normal with 60s north to 70s south. As high-pressure pushes across the ArkLaTex Monday, clear skies will remain with Monday morning lows well below normal in the 30s north to low 40s south. Afternoon highs for your Monday will be either side of 80°.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Unfortunately, our high pressure will move to the east of our area. At the same time, our surface winds will become southwesterly. This will allow temperatures to increase while bringing plentiful moisture into our area. In fact, a weak disturbance may meander across our area Wednesday and Wednesday night. A few rain showers may develop Wednesday with a few rumbles after midnight. A potent storm system that originated in the western U.S will exit the Rockies and approach the ArkLaTex Thursday. An attendant cold front will push slowly southeastward toward the NW parts of our area Thursday and Thursday night. This should bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to SE Oklahoma, extreme NE Texas and all of SW Arkansas.

Severe Risk Thursday

Severe Risk Today

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

However, there will be no cool down for Friday since the cold front stalls to our northwest. As of now, it appears that this cold front will get a push from behind by high pressure and will be forced through the entire ArkLaTex late Friday into Saturday. As an example of the changes, Friday morning low temperatures will be near 60° to mid 60s followed by afternoon high temperatures either side of 80°. Saturday morning lows will be either side of 50°. If you enjoy even cooler mornings, Sunday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for almost all our area. One more note: As of now, it appears that the following week will be rather unsettled.