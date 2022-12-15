A little rain now looks possible late Friday. A dry weekend will lead up to more rain Monday. The coldest air of the season arrives late next week. It’s possible that it could get colder than it did all of last winter.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A chilly Friday & weekend: The cooling trend that began Wednesday will likely continue into the weekend. Friday temperatures will begin in the low to middle 30s over most of the area. Daytime highs Friday will struggle to make it into the low to middle 50s. The weekend will begin Saturday with lows back into the low to middle 30s. Highs Saturday will only make it into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect similar temperatures Sunday. It will only be slightly warmer with highs in the low to middle 50s.

Friday rain chance & a dry weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase during the day Friday with a chance of a little rain mainly over the southern half of the area. This rain will end Friday evening and will give way to a dry weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday and will likely stick around through the weekend.

A wet start to Christmas week: Our next chance of rain will arrive Sunday night, Monday, and possibly Monday night. Given the cool temperatures that will be in place, we won’t have to worry about any kind of severe weather threat. Once this system clears the area, we will likely see more sunshine return next Wednesday. It now appears that we could stay dry through Christmas weekend. Rainfall totals over the next week and a half will likely be a bit lower than we have seen recently. A blend of several models shows that rainfall totals could range from less than 1/4” over the northern part of the area to near one inch over the south.

Could it get colder than all of last winter? It still appears that a large surge of arctic air will move into much of the country late next week. It will begin to move into the ArkLaTex Thursday and will likely stick around through Christmas. Overnight lows will plunge well into the 20s with lows in the teens possible Friday morning. The coldest temperature recorded last winter in Shreveport was 22 degrees. It’s quite possible that we could get that cold. Daytime highs will likely fall into the low to middle 30s. In case you are wondering, it looks still doubtful that we have any hope of a white Christmas. Christmas Day should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 40s.