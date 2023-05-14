Mother Nature did not listen to me yesterday. I guess she has been busy celebrating Mother Nature’s Day! You do realize that she is easily distracted…LOL.

Turning back to the forecast, high pressure to our east tried its best to block the storms that developed west and southwest of the ArkLaTex. With a SSE flow, abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico managed to invade much of our area this morning. Therefore, scattered thunderstorms managed to invade much of the ArkLaTex including the I-49 corridor. Most of this activity was similar to what we saw Saturday evening with the storms being pushed to the NW as they slowly diminished. With the upper-level high pressure still affecting our area, heat and humidity will be prominent on Monday. However, the high pressure will weaken and eventually lose its influence over our area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Now, here comes the good news. An upper-level disturbance will head southeast into the ArkLaTex fairly early Tuesday. It appears that a weak cold front will drop into our area, as well. Thus, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop. The cold front will be a slow mover but will get a kick southward by Wednesday that will allow a bit of a cooldown with a few showers and rumbles. The weather for the rest of the work week is rather benign. However, another weak cold front makes it through the area Friday bringing isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The payoff, once again, will be a nice cool down.

7 Day Forecast

Here’s the outlook for daily temperature spreads. Afternoon high temperatures this week will fall from the upper 80s to near 90° Monday to either side of 80° Wednesday. Low to mid-80s return for Thursday and Friday before falling to either side of 80° next weekend as yet another cold front blesses us! Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s through midweek. Low temperatures from Thursday into the weekend could be either side of 60°. What a welcome Spring change!

Lows Tomorrow