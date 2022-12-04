The first in a seemingly endless series of disturbances moved across the northern ArkLaTex today with light rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The rest of the area saw clouds with a few peeks of sunshine.

Current Futurecast Loop

The next disturbance will move across the area late tonight with showers possibly reaching the I-20 corridor. The atmosphere will be almost soggy with rain-free areas possibly seeing patchy fog. The massive and stubborn upper-level High across Mexico into the Gulf of Mexico will continue to send disturbances across our area for all of this week into the following week with a couple of rounds of storms. At this time, it appears that Wednesday and Thursday will see a slight chance of storms with a better chance coming late Saturday into Sunday as a significant cold front moves through.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

It appears that our temperatures will go on a warming spree this week with a noticeable cool down starting late Sunday night through much of the following week. This Wednesday will see a high near 80°. By the start of the following week, morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Again, according to your 7 Day Forecast, the best rain chances will likely be found this Saturday and Sunday as a cold front oozes through the ArkLaTex. Decent rainfall totals will likely occur.

7 Day Forecast

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

And now, a bit of health advice from your weather buddy…ME! In light of this very odd December weather (and I am speaking to myself, as well), Get Your Flu Shot…PLEEEZE! Many HUGZ!