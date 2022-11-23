SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather pattern will be bringing a chance of heavy rain later tonight into Thanksgiving day. The rain will have significant impacts on any outdoor cookouts and travel plans tomorrow.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A slight chance of showers today: Temperatures will be chilly for the early morning commute, in the 30s and 40s. We will see increasing clouds through the morning, and highs will be in the 50s across the northern ArkLaTex where there will be a chance of scattered showers today. Any rainfall will be light and have a low impact on outdoor plans. Where the temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s we will have mostly cloudy skies and a lower chance for rain through sunset.

Rain is likely tonight and heavy rain is possible tomorrow afternoon: A strong Pacific low will drag a cold front into the ArkLaTex late tonight, bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms for the northern ArkLaTex Thanksgiving morning. There will be a more significant push of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. The amount of rain we are expecting will make outdoor cookouts and dining plans difficult for Thanksgiving so have backup indoor plans. The best advice for anyone planning on roadway travel is to get to your destination as early as possible Thursday. The afternoon and evening rounds of rain could cause a few flooded roadways.

Forecast models are in strong agreement that we will all see 1 to 2 inches of rain on Thanksgiving, with isolated amounts of 2 to 4 inches. The threat of severe weather is very low as temperatures will be on the cool side, in the 50s and low 60s.

Another round of rain is likely to move in Friday afternoon thorugh Saturday morning bringing another chance for accumulations over 1 inch. Rainfall accumulations today through Saturday could exceed 4 inches in some spots.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Saturday night

Warmer air returns Sunday through Tuesday: The area of low pressure bringing the heavy rain will move east of the ArkLaTex Sunday and dry air will return in its wake. Skies will clear Sunday with highs in the 60s, and we may reach 70 degrees Monday.

We won’t have to wait long for more rain, as showers and storms will be on the increase next Tuesday into Wednesday.