Thunderstorms rolled through our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clouds have prevailed through almost all of Sunday with a chilly north wind. We will be seeing a few breaks in the clouds overnight leading to a partly cloudy Monday. Lows Monday morning will range from the 30s north to the 40s south with NE winds. Afternoon high temperatures will rebound Monday, ranging from the upper 50s north to 60s south. It appears that we will have to wait until mid week for a decent warm-up. In fact, temperatures will be running a bit below normal and that is a huge change from what we’ve been seeing.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Could Mother Nature be any more confused? Lows on Tuesday morning will be in the 30s and 40s followed by highs either side of 60°. Heading into Wednesday, morning lows will be in the 30s to near 40° followed by… you guessed it… afternoon high temperatures in the 60s to near 70°! High pressure that gave us the chill will move east with a good southeast flow returning. That brings in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and much warmer conditions. Rain showers will give way to increasing thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Rain and rumbles continue Thursday night with showers decreasing on Friday. So far, not expecting severe weather, but ther could be heavy rain.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Excessive Rainfall Today

Much colder air will surge into our area by Friday afternoon with highs climbing only about 5°. It will be a chilly weekend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows will be in the 30s followed by afternoon highs struggling into the 50s. Do not put those jackets away just yet!