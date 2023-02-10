The song is beginning to get old, but it appears that we will “Play It Again, Sam!” A surface low and cold front and a rather strong upper-level low are once again combining to give us yet another round of rain. The upper low will be slow to leave our area so the rain showers will likely continue overnight before ending early Saturday. Much colder air quickly spilled into the ArkLaTex earlier today and will continue into early Saturday. Saturday morning lows will be in the low to mid-30s NW and in the upper 30s to near 40 SE. There is an outside chance of a few snowflakes mixing with the rain in the far NW parts of the Arklatex. This will be monitored closely. Saturday highs will be either side of 50°. The upper-level low pressure moves east of our area by late Saturday leading to a clear sky Saturday night. Morning lows Sunday will be either side of 30° followed by afternoon high temperatures either side of 60°. Monday will be even warmer with morning lows either side of 40° and afternoon highs well into the 60s. Another strong system with a true cold front moves through Tuesday and Wednesday with possible strong thunderstorms.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

It goes without saying that there will be a chance of heavy rain, especially mid-week. At this point, your 7 Day Forecast shows a freeze for Friday morning and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s with sunshine.

FuturecastRainPotential.jpg (1280×720)

Futurecast Potential Rainfall Potential