Thunderstorms finally developed across much of the Arklatex by early Saturday afternoon. There were a few stronger storms that were effective rain producers. The Storm Prediction Center has the southwestern 2/3 of the ArkLaTex in a Marginal Risk for severe storms. That is the lowest risk. Gusty thunderstorm winds will be the only risk. Storms will tend to decrease after sunset.

The work week ahead will likely be rather unsettled. This is due to upper-level low pressure taking up residence in the New England states. From there, an upper-level trough of low pressure stretches to just north of the ArkLaTex. As long as the trough remains in our area, a pattern of daily showers and thunderstorm activity will be likely due to the increased instability in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Beyond today, it appears that no organized severe weather is anticipated. However, gusty winds could occur with stronger storms.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Morning low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs either side of 90° through the work week into the weekend

Looking at the 7 Day Forecast, our upper-level trough lifts away to our east starting Friday. It will be replaced by high pressure which will bring drier weather. In addition, morning lows could be in the low to mid-60s from Friday through the weekend.