It appears that our Heat Wave is going to last for longer than we want. The all-time record high temperature in Shreveport was set on 8/18/1909 with 110°. The all-time record high temperature in Texarkana was set on 8/10/1936 with 117°. That record will, hopefully, never be eclipsed! For the umpteenth time, the culprit in all this dangerous and seemingly everlasting Heat Wave is our old upper ridge of high pressure. It just keeps expanding and taking over more of the central and southern plains including the Arklatex. An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended overnight through 9 pm Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Excessive Heat Warning

There is not much more to say about the situation than what has already been said over and over. There is no end in sight at this time. Triple-digit high temperatures will continue across all the ArkLaTex for at least the next seven days and possibly longer. I wish that I could refrain from saying anything that requires words such as, “Maybe…If…Could there be…” But that is just not my style. We should all embrace HOPE. I will say that this is an overwhelming weather event!! Please take all precautions and remember that Excessive Heat Warnings are dead serious, that the drought is devastating, and that Burn Bans must be respected and enforced. I do have hope that we will all come through this with flying colors and continued hope for better times.

Drought Monitor

Burn Bans