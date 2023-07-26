This should be an easy forecast. Yet, it is very complicated due to all the ingredients. Suffice to say, Here We Go Again!

The ArkLaTex is between two opposite atmospheric systems. To our west is a potent upper High located, for the most part, near the Four Corners region of the western U.S. This system will eventually expand eastward over our area and maybe even farther east. The result will be a “Heat Maker” as its presence becomes more dominant. The second system is to our east and almost to the east coast. It is a remnant surface High that may still have a bit of a punch. If so, its effect on the ArkLaTex will be a SW flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico leading to higher humidity levels. These two systems will lead to oppressive and dangerous heat.

Morning lows will be in the mid-70s the rest of the work week and rise into the upper 70s over the weekend into next week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s north to near 100° south through Friday with temperatures either side of 100° from Friday into the middle of next week. Undoubtedly, this will be an extended period of oppressive and dangerous heat. The heat index, the “Feels Like temperatures”, will be in the mid to upper 90s to near 100° through Friday with temperatures either side of 100° from Friday into the middle of next week. Please take all precautions and please do not forget your outdoor pets. They, too, are susceptible to this dangerous heat.

