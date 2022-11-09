SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mild to warm weather will stay in town for a few more days, but the weather headline today is the very cold air that will arrive with a cold front over the weekend, and stick around all of next week. We could see a 7 to 10-day stretch where temperatures don’t warm above 60 degrees.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday

Dense fog for the northern ArkLaTex this morning: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m for the northern ArkLaTex. Dense fog is expected on the roadways, including I-20 and I-30 during the morning commute. Visibility of less than 1 mile may slow traffic, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The fog should lift mid-morning and we will have partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with highs warming into the low and mid-80s. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Warm Thursday with temperatures dropping rapidly late Friday: Thursday will be a pleasant day with high temperatures in the 70s with increasing clouds late in the day.

Our next cold front will arrive midday Friday. Rain will develop and pass through the region Friday afternoon into Friday night. There is not going to be any severe weather, but there will be a cold and steady rain for a few hours late Friday.

The rain will end by Saturday morning but the story of the weekend will be the cold and Arctic air which will make it feel more like Winter than Fall. Highs will be in the 50s with some sun returning Saturday and Sunday.

The cold air will be reinforced by another cold front arriving late Monday into Tuesday. Rain will increase Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. This front will keep highs in the 50s all of next week.

Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days will average 1 to 2 inches across the region.