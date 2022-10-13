Lows Tonight

Highs tomorrow

It was quite a stormy Wednesday night for a few areas, but today has been a fine fall day. There has been wall-to-wall sunshine with highs from near 80° to the mid-80s. Tonight will be clear with light NNW winds and lows in the mid-40s to low-50s. SSW winds will return for Friday with more sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid-80s to near 90, quite the warm-up.

Drought Monitor

With extremely dry conditions still prevailing, be aware that outdoor burning could lead to wildfire dangers.

Current Futurecast Loop

Cirreunt Futurecast Rain Potential

However, there could be a decent chance of beneficial rain in the forecast for this weekend. This is thanks to the first very strong cold front of the fall season. It will slowly ooze through our area. There should be rainfall chances Saturday, Sunday, and maybe Monday before the front exits the area. Hopefully, most of the ArkLaTex will get much-needed beneficial rainfall totals. However, it appears that the northern parts of the ArkLaTex may get the best chance with the southern parts of our area missing out on the best coverage. I will be monitoring this closely.

7 Day Forecast

The true fall temperatures will be the next outstanding benefit of this strong cold front. Afternoon highs will drop from Saturday afternoon highs near 90° to Tuesday afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. Morning lows will drop from weekend morning lows near 60° lows on either side of 40° Wednesday and Thursday. And, there is more good news. This fine fall weather will continue into the following week. It’s not three dog nights (if you know what that means) but an extra blanket will feel mighty cozy!