Rain and storms have moved away from the ArkLaTex this evening. Most of our area was spared the strong storms. Now we get ready for the Big Chill. Skies will clear overnight and northwest winds will be rather gusty as colder and drier air invades the ArkLaTex.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Sunday morning will be in the low 30s far northwest to either side of 40° for much of the ArkLaTex. With abundant sunshine and a NW wind, Sunday high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Monday low temperatures, under clear skies, will be either side of freezing followed by sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s to near 60°. Tuesday and Wednesday will have chilly mornings but highs will be either side of 60°.

Tomorrow Lows

Tomorrow Highs

Cooler air spills into the area as we head into the late work week into the weekend. In addition, it appears that our next round of wet weather will return for Friday into the next weekend. It does appear that this round of wet weather will be rain with almost no mention of storms.

7 Day Forecast