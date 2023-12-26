Your 7 Day Forecast is rather complicated but I will provide the basics. There is an upper-level low-pressure system well to our north in the central plains that has an attendant cold front. The low pressure will move eastward late tonight into Wednesday. In turn, the attendant cold front will swing across the ArkLaTex as we go through Wednesday. It will result in a wind shift from a basic south wind becoming a northwest wind during the day Wednesday. With a dry atmosphere, there is no rain.

Current Futurecast Loop

Morning lows Wednesday will be from near freezing north to near 40° south. Afternoon high temperatures will be from the upper 40s north to near 60° south. As we go through Thursday and Friday, look for morning low temperatures either side of freezing and afternoon highs in the 40s to near 50°. As we head into the weekend, we will have plenty of sunshine with lows still either side of freezing Saturday followed by highs in the 50s. Sunday low temperatures will be in the 30s followed by highs either side of 60°.

Highs Tomorrow

Here’s the brain teaser. There is a chance that a new system with an attendant cold front may move through our area New Year’s Eve and out by New Year’s Day. I am adding a 20% chance of rain showers late New Year’s Eve and a sprinkle or two early on the first day of 2024. A big chill follows for Tuesday with lows at or below freezing and highs either side of 50°…A Big Chill for the first week of 2024!