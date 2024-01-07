AUSTIN (KXAN) — With several weather threats possible over the next few days, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that he had directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase its readiness levels at the Texas State Operations Center.

The center’s readiness level is now listed as a Level II escalated response, according to the Sunday release. Beginning Monday, the National Weather Service said impending weather could include strong winds, blowing snow, critical fire weather conditions and severe thunderstorms.

The eastern and southeastern regions are not expected to see most of the severe weather conditions facing other parts of the state, but severe thunderstorms could bring large hail, heavy rain and possible flash flooding.

Snow and dangerous wind chills are anticipated to impact the Panhandle region, while the western and southwestern portions of Texas can anticipate fire weather conditions, the release said.

“The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to take care of Texans and our communities as multiple severe weather threats begin to impact the state tomorrow,” Abbott said in the release. “To ensure that support and resources are swiftly deployed to all impacted communities, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operation Center. Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, monitor weather conditions, and heed the guidance of local officials and emergency management personnel.”

The following resources are on standby:

Texas Department of Transportation: Pre-treatment and treatment of roadways along with monitoring road conditions

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Urban Search & Rescue Teams as well as Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighting personnel, heavy equipment (including motor graders designed for snow removal), saw crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Winter and severe weather packages

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water and wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster assessment and recovery resources

Texas Animal Health Commission: Organizing animal and agricultural resource needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring, working with utility providers in threatened regions

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitor natural gas supply statewide and communicate with oil and gas industries

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, Boat Squads

Texas National Guard: Personnel, equipment to support response needs

Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Texas Education Agency: Monitor school district needs statewide

Texas Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster: Coordinate volunteer organizations statewide

