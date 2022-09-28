SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our comfortable and dry weather will continue in the ArkLaTex through the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian will likely make landfall as a major hurricane later today along Florida’s Gulf coast.

Cooler temperatures again this morning: It will feel like a cool and comfortable Fall morning as temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s at sunrise. You may want to take a shirt with long sleeves or a light jacket if you’re going to be outside prior to 10 a.m. Our temperatures will remain comfortable through the lunch hour reaching 80 degrees by noon.

Warm with low humidity this afternoon: Sunny skies are expected overhead throughout the day, eventually warming our high temperatures into the mid-80s which is near-average for the date. Humidity is very low and you won’t notice it today making those 80-degree temperatures feel warm in the sunshine and pleasant in the shade. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Hurricane Ian set to make landfall today: While the rain is absent from our weather pattern, Florida and much of the southeast United States will see significant rainfall and storm surge in the upcoming days as Hurricane Ian will make landfall as a major hurricane later today on Florida’s Gulf coast just south of Tampa Bay. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex as we will sit on the west side of the tropical system where all of the sunshine and dry air is located.

A dry cold front will cool our temperatures a few more degrees Thursday: As an area of high pressure continues to expand north of the ArkLaTex it will send some additional dry and cool air in our direction over the next 24 hours. Due to the dry air already over the ArkLaTex, we will not squeeze out any rainfall with this front.

If the 80-degree temperatures are still too warm for your liking this will be the front that brings the relief you’ve been looking for. Highs will drop into the 70s Thursday, and we will wind up in the low 80s Friday with humidity staying extremely low.

Comfortable and dry through the weekend: There is nothing in the pipeline that will bring any changes to our weather pattern through early next week. Highs will return to near-average over the weekend, in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Our nights and mornings will remain cool with lows in the 50s each night through the weekend. No rain is expected until at least the middle of next week.