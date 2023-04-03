SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The active weather will continue this week with possible record highs today, followed by another round of severe weather late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Record highs this afternoon?: There will be areas of patchy fog early this morning with clouds redeveloping and leaving us mostly cloudy for a few hours around sunrise. Clouds will break quickly leaving us partly cloudy this afternoon, and a breezy south wind will drive temperatures to record levels this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. The record high in Shreveport is 88°, with a good chance that is tied or broken, and we may fall just short of the record in Texarkana which sits at 91°.

Expected high temperatures Monday

Widespread severe weather was observed last night with reports of large hail and damaging wind. It will be partly cloudy today. Enjoy the break from the storms, as our next chance of severe weather is not far away.

The ingredients are there for another widespread and significant severe weather outbreak for much of the central United States. Storms are likely from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Of Mexico as this next cold front swings through.

Severe thunderstorms return late Tuesday into Wednesday morning: There is a very complicated setup for severe weather evolving Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday

There are 2 windows for severe thunderstorms, the first is highly uncertain, but the northern ArkLaTex could see a handful of storms develop Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This is where a level 3 ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for severe storms is forecast by the Storm Prediction Center. It is during this time that we could see a strong tornado in the Enhanced Risk area.

The 2nd and most likely round of storms will accompany a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (11 p.m. – 7 a.m.) The storms during this time will mainly be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a brief tornado will be possible as well.

The front will stall south of the ArkLaTex Wednesday through Saturday, but remain close enough to us that will see repeated rounds of rain Wednesday afternoon through Saturday. Cooler temperatures during this time will limit any severe weather potential, but as we continue through the week we will become prone to flash flooding. Widespread accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of rain are expected between now and Easter Sunday.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Easter Sunday

Speaking of Easter Sunday, the rain may taper off Saturday leaving us with warm and comfortable weather for the holiday.