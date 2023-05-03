Look for temperatures to get much warmer over the next few days with the hottest temperatures of the year so far likely this weekend. Rain will be possible Thursday night and again late this weekend. We stay warm & humid next week with the threat of rain continuing.

High temperatures so far today

A quick warm up: We had another day of sunshine and rather pleasant temperatures across the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far looking likely this weekend. Temperatures Thursday will begin in the mid to upper 50s. We should see enough sunshine to warm us into the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. The warming trend will continue into the weekend. As upper-level high pressure moves over us, we will likely see highs warm into the lower 90s. An increase in humidity will keep temperatures warm at night with lows settling into the lower 70s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows a partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. We will likely see a mix of lots of clouds and sunshine with dry weather continuing Thursday. Thursday afternoon we will see storms develop well to the west of the ArkLaTex over West Texas. These storms will move to the east and will quickly weaken as they do so. It is possible that they may hold together long enough to drop some rain on our area Thursday night. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday with a very small chance of rain. Rain chances will remain rather low Saturday as the ridge moves over us. We will then begin an extended period Sunday where scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

On & off rain next week: The upper-level ridge will slowly move to the east of the ArkLaTex early next week. This will create a southwesterly flow in the winds above the area resulting in a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day next week. I wouldn’t expect to see rain every day, but just be aware that if you are making outdoor plans, it will be possible. Temperatures next week will likely not be as hot as most models show that daytime gradually easing back into the middle 80s. Overnight lows next week will likely remain in the 60s and low 70s.

10-day rain potential: I’ve been mentioning in my articles over the past few days that we will likely see occasional changes in the long-range outlook on rainfall potential. There was a big change today. Yesterday, the long-range model blend showed potential 10-day rainfall totals of two to three inches over most of the area. Today it is looking much drier. It currently appears that most of the area will receive anywhere from one to two inches. Most of next week’s rain will come from relatively weak disturbances which means that it will be rather scattered. Day-to-day changes in the rain potential outlook are rather common in such patterns. Stay tuned.