Expect more pleasant weather to return to the ArkLaTex for the next few days with chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons. Rain will return to the area Friday and Friday night and could linger into much of Saturday. Halloween still looks dry and pleasant.

Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons: Cooler air returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday in the wake of the cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area Monday night. The wind has been the big issue Tuesday with gusts of over 40 mph over parts of the area. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be a bit on the chilly side as overnight lows could dip into the upper 30s over the extreme northern part of the area to the middle 40s over the south. Temperatures Wednesday should warm up nicely with highs returning to the low to middle 70s.

Plenty of sunshine for a few days: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday and for the first time in several days, it will not be as windy. We will stay clear Wednesday night and will see plenty of sunshine once again Thursday. Clouds will return to the area Thursday night ahead of another strong disturbance that will bring our next shot at some rain.

More needed rain: Another strong disturbance will bring rain to the ArkLaTex late Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, and much of Saturday. This system will take a more southerly route across the area. Consequently, severe weather is looking unlikely at this time, however, I do expect to hear some thunder. The weekend will close with lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine Sunday. A lingering shower can’t totally be ruled out although it does look unlikely.

A pleasant Halloween: It still looks like we will see a pleasant day on Halloween. Sunshine will return with near-normal temperatures. Highs will likely be in the low to middle 70s. Trick-or-Treat temperatures will likely dip into the 60s.

More rain late next week: Most models are indicating that we could see another round of showers and thunderstorms late next week. With warmer temperatures and more moisture in place, it appears that severe weather will be on the table. It’s early in the game with this disturbance so stay tuned. The good news is that we could see a decent amount of rain as models indicate that most of the area stands to get at least an inch of rain in the next 10 days will several inches possible.