After a mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday, sunshine will finally return Wednesday. It and the rather chilly temperatures will stick around for the next week. Rain is looking promising by next Wednesday and could stick around into Thanksgiving.

A small Wednesday warm-up: Thanks to lots of clouds, Tuesday was a rather chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs have mainly been in the mid to upper 40s. That’s about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Thanks to the return of some sunshine Wednesday, temperatures won’t be as chilly. Morning lows will dip into the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs should return to the low to middle 50s. These rather chilly temperatures will stick around. With fewer clouds later in the week, overnight lows will dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the low to middle 50s through the weekend.

Give the umbrella a rest: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Expect the clouds to finally decrease for good during the day Wednesday. We will see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night and lots of sunshine Thursday with a few clouds mixed in. This dry weather pattern will likely continue through Friday, the weekend, and the beginning of next week.

Rain for Thanksgiving? We will likely see a small warming trend next week as the cold air finally loses its grip on our weather. Temperatures will begin next week with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the lower 30s. By Thanksgiving Day highs should be in the low 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Another rather strong disturbance will develop to our west by the beginning of next week. This system will bring our next best chance of rain which will begin next Wednesday and could linger through Thanksgiving. It’s possible that the rain could be heavy with some models showing at least 2” possible.