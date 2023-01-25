The strong disturbance that brought Tuesday’s heavy rain and a little bit of snow to the northern edge of the area Tuesday night is moving out. Sunshine returns for a few days and enjoy it while you can. Lots more rain will follow starting this weekend. It all ends with a chance of snow next Wednesday night.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A warming trend begins: Temperatures across the ArkLaTex were rather chilly Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s. We will see a warming trend from now through the weekend. It will be colder Wednesday night as lows will dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Thanks to some sunshine Thursday, daytime highs will return to the upper 40s to lower 50s. The warm-up continues through the weekend. By Sunday, highs will warm into the middle 60s and lows should warm into the low to middle 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can: The clouds that have hovered over our area Wednesday will clear out Wednesday night. Futurecast shows that once that happens we should see plenty of sunshine Thursday, a clear sky Thursday night, and plenty of sunshine Friday. Clouds will begin to return to a part of the area very late Friday and Friday evening. That will set the stage for an extended period of off-and-on rain.

Current Futurecast Loop

Five days of rain?: The first in a series of disturbances will bring rain to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few scattered showers. Much of the day will be dry. Fortunately, most of the rain from this system will fall Saturday night with a few lingering showers on Sunday. We should take a break from the rain Monday. The next system will bring rain that will increase Monday night. It is possible that the threat of rain could continue through next Thursday. Colder air will move into the area at the tail end of this event. We will have to keep an eye on Wednesday night. A little snow could be possible as temperatures dip close to freezing. The 10-day period will end with sunshine and cold temperatures late next week. Most of the area will see lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Rainfall potential: A blend of models shows that rainfall totals from now through the end of next week will likely be above normal for most of the area. Amounts will be heaviest over the southeast half of the region where 2 to 2.5” will be possible. Expect amounts of nearly 1” over the northwest edge of the area. The only good news is that severe weather will be highly unlikely.