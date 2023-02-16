Colder air returned to the ArkLaTex in the wake of the front that brought a few t’storms to the area Wednesday night. The weekend begins with below-normal temperatures and ends much warmer. The warming trend continues until highs reach the 80s next week.

Chilly air lingers for a few days: Temperatures Thursday were 20 to 30 degrees colder than what we experienced Wednesday thanks to the passage of a cold front Wednesday night. Look for the chilly air to stick around into the weekend. Temperatures Thursday night will be more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect lows to bottom out in the 20s and lower 30s. Highs Friday will return to the low to middle 50s. We will see similar temperatures Saturday and then end the weekend Sunday with the return of much warmer air. Highs Sunday will likely return to the 70s over much of the area. It should be a nice weekend for some Mardi Gras fun even though it will be rather chilly Saturday.

Give the umbrella a break: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds finally move out of the area Thursday night. Expect lots of sunshine Friday and a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night. The weekend will begin with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday. A weak disturbance will likely bring quite a few clouds to begin the weekend, but rain is looking unlikely. Sunshine will return Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Warm-up leads to a few storms next week: The warming trend that will begin Sunday will continue into the middle of next week until another fast-moving and rather potent disturbance brings a chance for a few storms sometime between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. It’s still a bit early to pinpoint the extent of any severe weather threat, but given how warm we will be, it will be possible.

A drier than normal 10 days: The rain that could be on the way for the middle of next week will likely be rather light. A blend of long-range models shows that most of the ArkLaTex will see totals of ½” or less from now through next weekend.

A taste of spring next week: The warming trend that will begin Sunday will continue until the midweek disturbance arrives. Look for daytime highs to soar into the 80s possibly Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday. Overnight lows will warm to the 50s and 60s. Next week will end with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s.