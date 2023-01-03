Sunshine has returned to much of the ArkLaTex in the wake of the thunderstorms that brought several inches of rain to much of the area Monday and Monday night. That sunshine will linger until the weekend when our next shot at some rain returns.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Cooler but still above normal: Temperatures were rather warm across the ArkLaTex once again Tuesday. Daytime highs returned to the 60s and lower 70s. More mild air will settle in for the rest of the week. Wednesday will begin with lows in the 40s over most of the area. Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 60s.

Sunshine is here to stay: Futurecast shows that the sunshine that has returned to the area Tuesday afternoon will likely hang around through the rest of the week. Look for a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. We will see a mostly sunny sky Wednesday, a clear sky Wednesday night, and plenty of sunshine once again Thursday. Temperatures will stay several degrees above normal with lows mainly in the 40s and highs mainly in the 60s.

Current Futurecast Loop

More rain is possible this weekend and early next week: Long-range models are hinting that we will see our next shot at some rain this weekend and early next week. Rain chances are looking highest from Saturday and Sunday and could linger into next Tuesday. We shouldn’t have anything to worry about as far as severe weather but we could see a decent amount of rain over part of the area. A blend of models shows that rainfall amounts could exceed one inch over much of E TX and NW LA. Amounts will likely be much lighter over the northern part of the area where less than ¼” should be expected. Another disturbance could bring another shot of rain towards the end of next week.

Ten more days of mild temperatures: Don’t expect any extreme cold for the next few weeks. Temperatures will likely stay above normal through this weekend and all of next week. Highs will likely be in the 60s on most days. Overnight lows will stay well above freezing as we continue to bottom out in the 40s.