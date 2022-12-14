Sunshine has returned to the ArkLaTex in the wake of Tuesday’s storms and Wednesday morning’s rain. It will stick around through the weekend. The coldest air of the season so far could arrive just in time for Christmas weekend.

Cooler air settles in: Near or below-normal temperatures will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next few weeks. The cooling trend began today with highs in the 50s and low 60s. It will likely get a little cooler Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will begin in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Normal lows for this time of year are in the mid to upper 30s. Highs are typically in the upper 50s.

Needed sunshine to stick around several days: Futurecast shows that now that the clouds have moved out, it could be several days before they return. Look for a mostly clear sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. We will see lots of sunshine around the area once again Friday and this weekend with a few clouds moving in late Sunday.

More rain early next week: Our next chance of rain will arrive Sunday night, Monday, and possibly Monday night. Given the cool temperatures that will be in place, we won’t have to worry about any kind of severe weather threat. Once this system clears the area, we will likely see more sunshine return next Wednesday. It now appears that we could stay dry through Christmas weekend. Rainfall totals over the next week and a half will likely be a bit lower than we have seen recently. A blend of several models shows that rainfall totals could range from less than ½” over the northern part of the area to up to one inch over the south.

A cold Christmas? It still appears that a large surge of arctic air will move into much of the country late next week. It will begin to move into the ArkLaTex Friday and will likely stick around through Christmas. Overnight lows will plunge well into the 20s. Daytime highs will likely fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. In case you are wondering, it looks doubtful that we have any hope of a white Christmas.