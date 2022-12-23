The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Friday will continue through Christmas weekend with only slightly warmer temperatures. The warming trend will accelerate next week with a chance of heavy rain including some thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A cold Christmas weekend: Temperatures Friday morning bottomed out in the single digits over most of the ArkLaTex with wind chills well below zero. We have struggled to make it far into the 20s Friday afternoon. Fortunately, it appears that the coldest of the air is behind us. Lows Friday night will dip into the teens over all of the area. We will finally see temperatures warm above freezing Saturday but it won’t be by much. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s. Lows Christmas morning will dip into the upper teens to low 20s. The slow warming trend continues Christmas day with highs in the lower 40s.

Several days of dry weather: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Friday night. Some clouds will mix in with the sunshine Saturday. Those clouds will move out Saturday night. Christmas day will feature a mostly sunny sky. The sunshine will likely stick around through the first half of next week.

Current Futurecast Loop

Above-normal temperatures return next week: Most of next week is looking dry and warmer. We will likely see above-normal temperatures return by Wednesday when highs return to the low to middle 60s. We will likely warm to the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows next week will begin in the middle 20s Monday and warm to the mid to upper 50s.

Heavy rain late next week? It still looks promising that we will see some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms late next week. The rain will begin Thursday, reach its peak Friday, and will likely end Saturday. Models still show that there could be heavy rain. As of right now, it appears that the ArkLaTex could see two to five inches of rain. Severe weather will be possible. Since this event is still a week away, we will likely continue to see some changes in the forecast. Stay tuned!