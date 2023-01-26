SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, and welcome to Thursday! The cool weather continues today, but we will have improvements with sunshine returning today and tomorrow. It won’t take long for the rain to make an appearance, as we have showers and storms in the weekend forecast, and more rain next week as well.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A jacket this morning, long sleeves for the afternoon: This morning’s temperatures are some of the coldest we have felt this month. We will be in the 20s and low 30s at sunrise, with a north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour adding a slight wind chill to those readings. The wind will stay at an ‘acceptable’ level today, out of the northwest at 10 miles per hour. The wind we felt yesterday delivered dry air which is clearing our skies. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s this afternoon, a few degrees below average for the date.

Current Futurecast Loop

Another cold one tonight: We will double up on freezing temperatures tonight, as lows will be in the 20s and low 30s once again. Keep those plants covered up and bring your pets inside.

Friday will feature fantastic weather for late January, with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs near average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday night forecast low temperatures

Rain, rain, go away: It seems we have hit a pattern where the rain is coming in on the weekends, and we have a cold front to bring showers and isolated storms Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

If nothing changes, we expect rain to develop in the afternoon, so there should be a window for outdoor plans in the morning. The heaviest rain will likely fall Saturday night into Sunday morning, so most of the impacts may occur while you sleep. A cold front will arrive Sunday keeping a chance of scattered showers in the forecast throughout the day. While the temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, there will be colder air arriving midday Sunday, so it will turn breezy and cooler late in the day. Severe weather is not expected, and rainfall accumulations will average half an inch, with some accumulations of up to 1 inch this weekend.

Possible rainfall accumulations through next Wednesday

More rain next week: A slight chance of showers will linger into Monday, but our big weather maker next week will be another cold front that stalls over the region Tuesday into Wednesday. This setup may bring periods of heavy rain at times. The threat of severe weather appears low with this system as well. Taking into account the rain we receive this weekend, and next week, we may see another 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over the next 7 days.