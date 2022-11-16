Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will likely stick around through the weekend. It won’t do much to warm us up as temperatures will stay well below normal until the middle of next week. Rain still looks promising for Thanksgiving.

High temperatures so far today

Cold nights and chilly days: Even though sunshine has returned to the ArkLaTex and will likely hang around for a while, we won’t see much of a warm-up anytime soon. Temperatures will actually get colder at night thanks to fewer clouds. Lows Thursday morning will likely dip into the 20s and lower 30s. We will see daytime highs Thursday return to the middle 50s. Expect similar temperatures to hang around through Tuesday of next week.

Sunshine rules: Futurecast shows that we will see the clear skies that returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday continue. Expect a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. We will once again see lots of sunshine Thursday, a clear sky Thursday night, and lots of sunshine Friday.

Rain for Thanksgiving? We will likely see a small warming trend next week as the cold air finally loses its grip on our weather. Temperatures will begin next week with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the lower 30s. By Thanksgiving Day highs should be in the low to middle 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another rather strong disturbance will develop to our west by the beginning of next week. This system will bring our next best chance of rain which will begin possibly as soon as Monday & Tuesday. The best chance of rain will probably hold off until Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. The trend in longer-range models today is that they have been drier compared to the last several days. It now appears that most of the area will see 1/2 to 1″ of rain. Obviously, it is still early in the game so this will probably change. Stay Tuned!