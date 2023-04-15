After a Saturday evening of severe storms in parts of the ArkLa Tex, a cold front moved through our area taking the storms away from the ArkLaTex. Strong north winds of 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph followed the cold front’s passage. In addition, much colder air began to spill into our area with clearing skies. Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid-40s NW to upper-40s SE. Afternoon highs Sunday will be well below normal at either side of 70°. Lows Monday morning will be in the low to mid-40s area-wide as high-pressure builds in. Unfortunately, the high pressure will move east of our area by late Monday resulting in the beginning of a trend of warming temperatures area wide.

If you are missing rain and storms, and I can’t even fathom that, yet another round of storms will move in with a weak disturbance Tuesday night ending Wednesday. A much stronger system will invade the ArkLaTex with rain and storms likely from Thursday into Friday. As of now, it appears that severe storms will be possible on Thursday. This will be monitored closely. One more note: the weekend is looking a bit unsettled.

