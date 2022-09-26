SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a hot and humid weekend, dry and comfortable air is returning behind a cold front, and that will give us calm and pleasant weather throughout the week. Hurricane Ian, which will eventually become a powerful hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to stay east of the ArkLaTex later in the week.

A drop in temperatures and humidity arrives today: A cold front rolled into the ArkLaTex Sunday evening bringing a handful of severe thunderstorms across ArkLaTex. Our skies continue to clear behind the front this morning as dry and cooler air is settling in.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s in most areas with a few clouds lingering early in the day. It will turn sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon, near-average for the date. Humidity has dropped significantly thanks to a dry north wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour. You’ll feel this light breeze today, which will drop our dewpoint temperatures into the 40s and low 50s, putting us in the refreshing category.

Today’s humidity level

Sunny and pleasant with more cooler air arriving midweek: A reinforcing shot of cool and dry air is expected with a midweek cold front. The front will be moving into already bone dry conditions so we will not have any rainfall this week. This front will drop our temperatures a few more degrees with highs in the 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be chilly throughout the week, regularly dropping into the 50s.

Hurricane Ian currently

Hurricane Ian update: Hurricane Ian is now moving northwest out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. The midweek cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex will keep Ian from impacting the Texas or Louisiana coastline as it steers the storm into the Gulf coast of Florida sometime later in the week. Ian could strengthen into a category 3 or 4 major hurricane before weakening somewhat before landfall in the big bend region of Florida. No impacts will be felt in the ArkLaTex but keep an eye on this storm if you have travel plans this week.

Hurricane Ian expected path

Our weather will remain comfortable and sunny thorugh the weekend with no rain expected until at least the middle of next week.