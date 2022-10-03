SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sunny and dry weather will continue this week with pleasant temperatures through Tuesday, we’ll feel some heat return midweek, followed by a cold front to cool us down for the weekend.

Quiet and comfortable Monday: It will be clear and chilly at sunrise with temperatures in the 50s at daybreak. The sunny skies will make for a pleasant morning with temperatures nearing 80 degrees by lunchtime with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon, close to average for early October. A light northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep the flow of dry air going and keep our humidity low.

Hour by hour temperature outlook

Dry weather continues this week: We are enjoying the sunny and comfortable weather, but it is coming at a cost. Abnormally dry drought conditions have redeveloped across much of Texas and Louisiana with some severe and extreme drought north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. The outlook for rain is not great this week as high pressure will keep us dry throughout the week.

Current drought conditions

Heat returns for a few days before a cold front brings cooler weekend weather: There will be no change to our weather Tuesday as it will remain sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Heat will slowly build midweek with highs returning to the upper 80s Wednesday, and a few areas may reach 90 degrees Thursday. Despite the warmer midweek temperatures humidity will stay very low.

Weather headlines this week

A dry cold front will swing through the ArkLaTex late this week cooling our temperatures into the 70s and low 80s for the upcoming weekend. We will be dry through Sunday, but it is looking promising that at least a slight chance for rain will return next week.