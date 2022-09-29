SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have another surge of cool and dry air arriving in the ArkLaTex this morning that will likely give us our first day with highs in the 70s this Fall. The last time we had a high temperature in the 70s was May 23rd, 129 days ago.

Chilly with a light breeze this morning: Our temperatures at sunrise will likely be in the 50s, with a dry cold front passing through. This front has stirred up a north breeze of about 10 miles per hour which is making it feel slightly cooler than advertised, so you may need some long sleeves to keep you comfortable through the morning.

Our temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of the morning, not reaching the low 70s until the noon hour. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. As low as our humidity has been this week, it will be even lower today making this feel like an actual Fall day through the entire afternoon. Hopefully, you get a chance to spend a few minutes in this refreshing air at some point today.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Lows will dip into the 40s tonight: It will turn into a chilly Thursday night in the ArkLaTex as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset into the 40s late tonight into Friday morning. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 miles per hour under clear skies overnight.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Pleasant and dry weather continues through the weekend: The cool mornings will continue this weekend bringing those pleasant early day temperatures that will make it comfortable to work in the yard or do outdoor activities. The sunny and dry pattern will continue with highs in the low 80s Friday, then returning to near-average in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Storm Ian update: Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm this morning as the winds have dissipated now that is moving over land. Ian is expected to move into the Atlantic Ocean today and make another landfall as a high-end tropical storm tomorrow along the South Carolina coastline. No impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex.

Dry weather continues into next week: Temperatures will warm a degree or two each day and night as we move into next week. Humidity will remain low through at least next Tuesday or Wednesday with highs returning to the upper 80s for much of the week. There is no rainfall in sight, and we will likely see drought conditions redevelop in the ArkLaTex through the first week of October.