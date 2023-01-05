SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! It will be a sunny, cool, and calm weather day in the ArkLaTex. We have pleasant temperatures in the forecast for the next week, and one chance of rain rolling in Saturday into Saturday night.

Thursday forecast

Temperatures to fall a few degrees today: I don’t think you’ll notice much of a difference between yesterday’s weather and what we will feel today. We will be in the 30s this morning, so you’ll need a jacket early in the day, before highs warm into the upper 50s and low 60s, near average for the date.

Low temperatures tonight will likely be the coldest we see over the next week, in the low to mid-30s under clear skies with a nearly full moon. We may have a brief freeze Friday morning north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Warmer Friday with a chance of rain returning Saturday: Friday will be a spectacular day. After our cold morning, a south breeze and sunshine will warm our high temperatures to around 70 degrees.

A cold front is forecast to arrive Saturday. We will not see a lot of rain with this front, but scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms may develop late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. It looks like this system will move through quickly enough to carry the rain away by Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected and highs will be warm Saturday, then cooling down a few degrees Sunday.

Potential rainfall Saturday through Saturday night

In the wake of this system, we will have comfortable and dry weather to begin next week. It does appear another front will bring a chance of rain late next week.