Rain returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday and will likely move out of the area Sunday night and Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will return for the middle of the week with heavy rain possible and a few strong storms possible.

A Monday break from rain: The showers that have moved into the ArkLaTex Sunday will gradually come to an end Sunday night. Futurecast shows that we will likely stay mostly cloudy Monday with a few peeks of sunshine possible. I can’t totally rule out some light rain, but most of the area will likely stay dry. Rain will likely return to much of the area Monday night. Expect periods of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night with a few thunderstorms mixed in. The rain will decrease late Tuesday night with a few scattered showers remaining possible Wednesday. We will then likely see another push of rain Wednesday night that will likely end Thursday

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Severe Weather?: With temperatures Tuesday struggling to make it into the 70s, any risk of severe weather is looking rather low at this point. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather risk for most of the area. That means that any severe weather issues will likely be isolated in nature. The risk might be slightly higher over the SW edge of the area. Damaging wind and maybe some hail will be our biggest concerns. An isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out.

Rainfall potential: We will likely see some rather impressive rainfall totals in spots from now through Thursday. Most of the area will likely see totals of one to two inches. Amounts of two to four inches will be possible over the southern half of the area.

A dry end to the week: Sunshine will finally return to the area Friday and will likely continue into next week. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that could bring a little rain Saturday. Temperatures in the week ahead will likely be below normal. Highs will mainly be in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s.