I hope you soaked up the best of this Friday (except for the fog) because a radical change is on the way. Unfortunately, the change will not be in and out quickly, but will slowly move through the ArkLaTex from Friday night through most of Saturday. This rather potent system will be entering the NW parts of our area around 9 pm or so and moving at a snail’s pace. To give you an idea about the cold air this system will be, High temperatures Saturday will be 12 to 15 degrees colder than those observed Friday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As usual, there will be a low-pressure system, warm front, and attendant cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of NE and East Texas in a Slight Risk of severe storms and a Marginal Risk for SE Oklahoma, and SW Arkansas, as well as extreme NW Louisiana and parts of East Texas for late Friday. This will be monitored closely.

Severe StormRisk

The Weather Prediction Center has parts of NE and East Texas in a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall.

Excessive Rainfall

Futurecast Potential Rainfall

The good news is that after the stormy period, your Sunday will look much better with sunny skies and lows either side of 50° and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Morning lows will be either side of 50° Sunday and rising to the mid to upper 50s by Thursday. Afternoon highs will be either side of 80° every day through Thursday.