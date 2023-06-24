After a hot and humid Saturday, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 7 PM Sunday. From now through the coming new week, it only gets hotter! An upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to build farther east into the Arklatex. In turn, the heat will continue to rise for most, if not all, of the area. Heat index levels will also be on the rise. The chances of any appreciable rain are very close to none. Heat advisories are a certainty. However, with rising heat index levels, Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be needed. Everyone should take these advisories and warnings very seriously, especially those who work outdoors. On a better note, there may be some subtle changes late Sunday night. A low-pressure system will push eastward across the Great Lakes region. At the same time, a weak cold front should drop southward, possibly as far south as SE Oklahoma and adjacent areas of NE Texas and SW Arkansas and into NE Louisiana.

Current Futurecast Loop

The result could be showers and thunderstorms developing from Sunday night into Monday before the front returns northward. The Storm Prediction Center has SE OK, Extreme NE TX, a small part of SW AR, and much of NW LA in a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe storms. The rest of SW AR is included in a Slight Risk (2/5). The main threats should be high thunderstorm winds and hail.

Severe Storm Risk Tomorrow

Severe Storm Risk Today

As your Seven Day Forecast shows, daily low temperatures will be either side of 80° through the coming week. Afternoon high temperatures will be, for the most part, in the upper 90s Sunday and Monday and rising into the low 100s for the rest of the week.