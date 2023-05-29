SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After straddling the line between Spring and Summer most of the month of May, we will trend more towards Summer this week, with isolated showers today, and a higher chance for rain returning over the weekend.

Memorial Day forecast high temperatures

Hot Memorial Day with spotty afternoon showers: This may be the final morning to feel any ‘cool air’ as sunrise temperatures will be in the low 60s. The temperatures will blast off like a rocket this morning, with most of us in the mid-80s by lunchtime, with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

For the past week, our wind has been out of the north, giving us low humidity and cool mornings. The wind direction will shift to the south today, and that will bring humid and heavy air to the ArkLaTex that may result in a few isolated rain showers south of I-20 in deep east Texas and Louisiana. An isolated thunderstorm may develop, but no severe weather is expected.

Current Futurecast Loop

Higher humidity to bring warming morning and afternoon heat: The humid air will bring warmer nights and mornings this week as early morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week. The warmer air earlier in the day means warmer afternoons as well, as we should regularly reach the low 90s Tuesday through Friday.

While we may see a few spotty showers each day, there’s a good chance the rain will stay so isolated that you don’t see any accumulations until we get closer to the weekend.

An area of low pressure will approach the ArkLaTex late in the week, sending in a higher chance for scattered daily storms for the upcoming weekend.