SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather is looking great this Thursday, it will be warmer Friday, with a cold front bringing our next severe weather threat Saturday.

Thursday expected high temperatures

Pleasant with a very slight chance of rain today: You will feel the same temperatures today as we have been enjoying throughout the week. We’ll be in the 50s before 9 a.m., eventually warming to highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will remain light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We had an impressive push of rain and isolated storms throughout Texas and Louisiana yesterday, but the area of low pressure responsible for this is moving away from us today. It will be mostly cloudy this morning with a very slight chance of isolated showers mainly in Arkansas and Louisiana through the mid-afternoon. Drier air will bring more sun than clouds late in the afternoon with a clearing trend tonight.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Warmer Friday, scattered severe storms Saturday: Our pattern will begin to change tomorrow as we’ll have sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A south breeze will bring the humidity back to the region with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The timing of Saturday’s cold front has changed, and that means conditions will be favorable for a few hours of severe weather Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. A cold front will be the trigger for these storms mainly between noon and sunset. The Storm Prediction has forecast a ‘Slight Risk’ level 2 threat across much of Arkansas and Louisiana. The threat is lower in the level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ that extends west into Texas and Oklahoma. Wind and hail will the primary severe weather threats. The tornado threat is low, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather risk Saturday

Pleasant weather returns Sunday: If you’ve enjoyed the comfortable weather this week and you’re wanting to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, aim for Sunday. Humidity will drop and skies will clear, with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

We will begin next week warmer and dry with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Scattered storms look to move through midweek.