The warmer air that returned to the ArkLaTex this weekend will hang around through Wednesday. A cold front will trigger thunderstorms Wednesday with a few storms likely becoming severe. Cooler air returns Thursday and will linger through next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

One more warm day: With the warm temperatures that we have experienced so far this month, this January still ranks as the second warmest on record. Through Monday temperatures have averaged out to be more than 10 degrees above normal for the entire month. We will see one more warm day Wednesday and then things cool down for a while. Look for temperatures Wednesday to once again begin well above normal with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely see daytime highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This month’s average temperature ranking will likely drop a few slots in the coming week as cooler air will return Thursday with highs dipping back into the 50s and lower 60s. Expect similar temperatures this weekend and all of next week. Overnight lows will return to the 40s Thursday morning and to the 30s and 40s through the weekend and all of next week.

Wednesday storms: Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase over the area Tuesday night with a few scattered showers possible late. Thunderstorms will begin to develop and intensify Wednesday morning. This activity could become severe by afternoon mainly over the southeastern half of the area. The strongest storms will exit our area later in the afternoon and during the evening. Look for the rain to end Wednesday night and sunshine to return Thursday.

Current Futurecast Loop

SPC Outlook: The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a level one ‘marginal’ risk over the NW half of the area and a level 2 ‘slight’ risk over the SE. While damaging wind will be our biggest concern, a tornado or two will be possible Hi-res models show that our risk is low, but if we do see any storms start to rotate, it will likely be over the eastern edge of the area.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential: Flooding will likely not be a big concern for our area as hi-res models including Futurecast show that all of the area will likely receive less than an inch of rain. Most of the area will receive less than ½”. Amounts could be in the range of ½ to 1” over the eastern part of the area in NW LA. We will see a couple more chances of rain coming up in the next ten days. The first will be this weekend and the second will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Given the cooler air that will be in place, rainfall will be rather limited and severe weather is looking doubtful.