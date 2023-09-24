After several rounds of showers and intense storms Sunday, there is the possibility of more storms overnight into Monday. Needless to say, there is plenty of fuel for thunderstorm development, and some could be strong to severe with hail and high winds being the main threats. A significant upper-level disturbance will make its way down the Red River Valley. This will set up conditions that are favorable for another round of strong to severe storms later this evening and overnight.

Current Futurecast Loop

There is a Slight Risk for severe storms for Northeast and East Texas, while barely clipping SE Oklahoma, SW Arkansas, and NW Louisiana. Damaging thunderstorm winds and hail are the main threats. There is also a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall across all the ArkLaTex overnight. A Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall for NW Louisiana and East Texas Monday morning decreases as the day progresses. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” A Flood Watch will remain in effect for McCurtain County, OK, and for Sevier, Howard, and Little River Counties in SW Arkansas.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Finally, surface high pressure will begin to build into our region. In addition, our old enemy, the upper-level High Pressure, which has been residing in Mexico, will be taking aim at Texas. In my opinion, that is too close for comfort. After Monday, the week ahead will find mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs either side of 90°. Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. It will be highlighted by dry weather.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow