It has been a quiet and pleasant Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and very mild temperatures. But changes are just beginning. High pressure, which has kept us dry and cool, is in the process of moving eastward and away from the Arklatex. In turn, we will see a shift in our winds and an increase in temperatures. A south-southeast wind will be bringing in abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Warmer temperatures are expected, as well. After low temperatures tonight in the 30s to low 40s, temperatures Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Our next weather maker will move out of the Rockies and into the central and southern plains early Thursday. There are still some uncertainties about how everything will come together to produce severe storms. However, an upper-level trough of low pressure and an attendant cold front will likely enter Oklahoma and Central Texas by early Thursday. From there it will likely move eastward into the Arklatex as the day progresses.

Current Futurecast Loop

One thing is quite likely and that would be heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall with the I-30 corridor in a Marginal Risk. The Slight Risk area could see 2+ inches of rain with lesser amounts in our northwestern areas. In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a Slight Risk of severe storms. It appears that all modes of severe weather could be possible.

Excessive Rainfall Thursday

Excessive Rainfall Today

Severe Storm Risk Thursday

Severe Storm Risk Today

After this event, the rest of the forecast involves well below-normal temperatures which will feel more like winter. We may have frosty mornings but there may be a need for freeze warnings for the northern parts of the ArkLaTex, likely along and north of I-30. As we all have learned, Mother Nature has frequent mood swings and these are just the latest.