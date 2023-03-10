Now that the rain from Thursday night’s disturbance has cleared the ArkLaTex, our attention turns to another fast-moving system that could bring a few storms to the northern edge of our area Saturday night. A dry and cooler pattern settles in late Sunday.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

Warmer air to return: Cooler air settled into the ArkLaTex Friday with highs mainly in the 60s. The warm air will quickly return to begin the weekend Saturday. Saturday will get off to a rather cool start with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs Saturday afternoon will likely return to the mid to upper 70s. We will then settle back into a cooler pattern starting Sunday with several days with highs in the 60s.

More storms Saturday night? Another fast-moving disturbance will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. As of right now, it appears that these storms will graze the northern edge of the area very late Saturday evening and then move southeast. Most hi-res models including Futurecast show that the worst of the storms will likely stay to the north and east of our area. If we do have any issues with severe weather, it will be over the northern tier of counties from McCurtain county to Nevada county. The system causing this activity will bring a chance of a few showers to the rest of the ArkLaTex Sunday. We will then see the return of sunshine Monday that will likely stick around through next Wednesday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk for the northern edge of the area Saturday night. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main threats.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential: Futurecast shows that most of the ArkLaTex will see limited rainfall with Saturday night’s disturbance with the strongest storms staying to our north. It and most hi-res models show our rainfall totals staying below ¼”.

More rain late next week: Our next shot at seeing some showers and thunderstorms move across the area will be late Thursday and especially Thursday night and Friday. Next week will end with cooler air returning as highs will retreat to the 60s. The rain next week will likely be heavier with totals of one to two inches possible. Severe weather is looking doubtful through all of next week.