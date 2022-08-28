Current Futurecast

I am trying to find another way to say that even more wet weather is on the way. So, here are the soaking details. I will try to keep it simple. Looking at the Gulf of Mexico, we find a fairly simple ridge of high pressure. There is also a surface low-pressure system lingering in the Gulf as well. With the clockwise rotation around the high-pressure and the counterclockwise rotation around the low-pressure, plentiful moisture surges north into the Arklatex. The low will be moving inland near Sabine Pass or so and will stir up rain and storms for the area Monday and Tuesday.

You likely have noticed the ever-present muggy conditions. However, afternoon high temperatures in the 80s have been the norm lately with morning lows near 70. In the month of August, that has been a welcome diversion. But, get ready for morning lows in the mid-70s followed by afternoon highs on either side of 90. Thankfully, that will not last very long as a cold front should move through the area by the middle of this week. The front will usher in lows on either side of 70 and highs in the low to mid-80s.

There is more good news. As of now, it appears the wet weather will take a break Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. There is bad news, as well. It appears our weather will be very unsettled through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend and into the following week with a number of days of possible heavy rain. Of course, that will be closely monitored.