After several days of dry and warmer weather, another cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Heavy rain will be possible along with a small chance of an isolated severe storm.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

An end to the warming trend: We got off to a rather foggy start across the ArkLaTex Monday. In the wake of the fog, temperatures have warmed well into the 70s as the warming trend that we have experienced over the past few days continued. That warming trend will end Tuesday although it will stay rather warm. Lows Tuesday morning will be above normal as we will settle into the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler than Monday in the lower 70s. The cooling trend will accelerate for the rest of the week. By Friday, highs will be in the lower 50s, and lows will be in the lower 30s.

Storms and heavy rain to return: Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky over the area Monday night and Tuesday. Most of the area will stay dry Tuesday as we will only see a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Another cold front will move through the area during the middle of the week and bring showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday night and Wednesday. The threat of rain will likely end Wednesday night and sunshine will return by the end of Thursday. This will begin another streak of several days of dry weather with another warming trend that will continue through next weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Any severe weather? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a marginal severe weather risk Wednesday. This means that if we do have any severe weather reports, they will be isolated. The best chance of seeing any severe weather will be over the east and southeastern half of the area where the storms will arrive later in the day. Wind will be our biggest concern with an isolated tornado possible over the eastern half of the area.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Rainfall potential this week: Futurecast shows that most of the ArkLaTex will see rainfall totals in the coming days in the range of 1 to 1.5” Again most of this rain will fall from late Tuesday night into Wednesday evening.

Heavier rain early next week: We could see even heavier rain to begin next week. A blend of longer-range models shows that an additional two to three inches of rain will be possible. If you combine that rain with what is expected this week then 10-day rainfall totals could end up being in the range of three to nearly five inches. Stay tuned!