We likely dodged a severe weather bullet overnight as rain in the late morning of Wednesday stabilized our atmosphere. But it did not stop the thunder and heavy rain that moved through overnight. The warm front that was advertised yesterday failed to make it as far north as expected. Thus, the Storm Prediction Center moved our slight risk area well to the south of I -20. It left much of the ArkLaTex in a Marginal Risk, the lowest risk. Heavy rain this Thursday morning was decreasing and it appears that our area is in fairly good shape…wet, but faring well. Now, what lies ahead? Rain decreased with slight chances later in the day. Thursday morning lows were in the 50s and 60s and highs will be either side of 70°. Friday is looking pretty good with mostly clear skies overnight and abundant sunshine for the day Friday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

But… Yes, another “BUT!” Late Friday, another disturbance moves our way along with a low-pressure system (actually, it is a rather complex system) that will be slow to move out. Apparently, it likes where it is. However, it will get a shove eastward but not before giving Saturday a decent dose of rain and a few storms.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

By Sunday, abundant sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex with slowly rising temperatures through the middle of next week. Morning low temperatures will range from either side of 50° Sunday to upper 50s by midweek. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday to either side of 80° by Wednesday. I don’t know about you, but I am not ready for summer just yet. On the other hand, it does beat spring storms…Kinda…just sayin’.