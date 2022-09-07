SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wet weather pattern that has cooled our temperatures and relieved drought conditions is about to go away, but we should have another day of scattered storms before the sunshine and dry air take over for a few days.

Pinpoint Doppler

Front to bring a slightly higher chance of rain today: The chance for rain has been confined to the afternoon hours this week, but today we will have a few pockets of rain and storms ongoing during the morning commute.

A stationary front that has been stalled across the northern ArkLaTex for several days will move south as a ‘cool front’ today bringing that chance of early day storms.

As temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon scattered storms are expected to redevelop across much of Texas and Louisiana. Dry air will quickly return to the northern ArkLaTex, so we will have a decreasing chance of rain by the mid-afternoon across the I-30 corridor of Oklahoma and Arkansas. Storms will not be severe, but will be capable of lightning and brief heavy rainfall.

Futurecast updated every hour

The early day rainfall and cloud cover will shave a few degrees off high temperatures today. We’ve been in the low 90s so far this week, but this afternoon we will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Wind will turn to the north today pushing dry air into the region which will end our chance for rain in most areas this evening into tonight.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Drier weather Thursday and Friday: We will wake up to comfortable temperatures Thursday in the 60s and low 70s. The dry air behind today’s front will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday, with only a slight chance of rain lingering south of I-20. Despite the increase in sun, temperatures will remain pleasant, with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall accumulations today through tomorrow will average less than a half-inch in most locations, with isolated amounts up to 1 inch or more across the Toledo Bend region.

Potential rainfall through early Friday

Scattered storms to begin the weekend: A tropical wave along the Gulf coast will bring an increasing chance of rain Saturday, especially during the p.m. hours. We will dry out Sunday with weekend highs remaining in the upper 80s.

A dry cold front may pass through early next week and drop our overnight lows into the low and mid-60s by the middle of the week. Daytime highs should remain warm but slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s for much of next week.