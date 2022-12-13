The severe weather threat is ending across the ArkLaTex as a cold front continues to move through. After another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday ends, sunshine and much cooler air return. The coldest air of the season is on the way.

More rain late Tuesday night? Even though the strongest of the storms has moved out of the ArkLaTex, the threat of rain is far from over. Futurecast indicates that more showers with some thunder will likely develop to our west tonight and move into the western half of the area late tonight. This rain will end from west to east Wednesday morning. Sunshine will return to most of the area Wednesday afternoon. We will likely see a clear sky Wednesday night. Expect lots of sunshine and much cooler temperatures Thursday.

Chilly air here to stay: Highs Wednesday will be in the 50s and 60s. It’s quite possible that if Shreveport reaches the 60s Wednesday, it could be the last time that happens this year! Highs will settle into the 50s over our area for the rest of this week and most of next week. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s during most of this period.

Next rain treats: We will likely see several days of sunny and cool weather as our next shot at rain will likely hold off until Sunday night and Monday. Another disturbance could bring a chance of rain that could mix in with a few flakes of snow by next Wednesday night into Thursday. Since this chance of snow is late in the ten-day period, don’t be too disappointed if it is removed from the forecast in the coming days.

A cold Christmas weekend: Some of the coldest air of the season so far will arrive by the end of next week. Highs will fall into the 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and lower 30s. An early look at Christmas shows that we could see lows Christmas morning in the low to middle 20s with highs in the 30s! Obviously, that is nearly two weeks away and things could change. Stay Tuned!