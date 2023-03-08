A cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of the area Wednesday. This same front will bring more storms to the area late Thursday and Thursday night. Sunshine briefly returns Friday with more rain this weekend and again late next week.

A brief break from rain: Showers and thunderstorms returned to the northern half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. This rain gradually decreased in coverage and intensity Wednesday. Futurecast shows that the main focus of the rain will shift to the north Wednesday night as we will experience a brief period of dry weather. That break from the rain will not last long as the front will begin moving back to the south Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday afternoon over the northern half of the area and gradually move south Thursday evening and Thursday night. It is possible that we could see a few leftover showers over the area early Friday morning, but most of Friday will be dry for most of the area as sunshine returns.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Thursday severe weather? Severe weather will be possible Thursday but the risk is looking somewhat limited. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk with a few isolated reports of damaging wind and/or hail possible. It’s looking doubtful at this point that we will see any tornadoes.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

How much rain? A look at rainfall potential from Futurecast shows that the heaviest rain will likely fall on the northern half of the area where amounts could be in the 1 to 1.5” range. Amounts will likely be near or below one inch over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Another warm day: Areas that cooled down Wednesday will likely warm up some as the front briefly returns to the north. Lows Thursday morning will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs will likely return to the 70s and 80s. We will see more normal temperatures Friday with daytime highs falling back to the 60s and 70s. Expect a warming trend this weekend with highs mainly in the 70s.

This weekend and next week: A fairly weak disturbance will bring a quick shot of rain Saturday night that could last into Sunday. We will then settle into a dry pattern for the first half of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will likely settle back into our area late next week. Highs next week will mainly be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.