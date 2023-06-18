It was a stormy morning and late evening for parts of the ArkLaTex. But the better part of your Sunday has seen plenty of sunshine along with almost stifling heat and humidity. A weak cold front will be found meandering, for the most part, somewhere near the I-20 Corridor through Monday and Tuesday. Upper-level high pressure will be locked and blocked in our area thanks to an omega block with an upper-level low-pressure system to our east and another to our west. We will likely see heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for Monday and Tuesday. But, it appears that a back door cold front coming in from the northeast will give us a bit of relief.

We should find more comfortable temperatures and less humidity Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will be, for the most part, in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with a few upper 90s in the SW ArkLaTex, Monday and Tuesday. The expected midweek cold front will yield morning lows either side of 70° Thursday and Friday followed by afternoon highs either side of 90° Wednesday through Friday.

By the weekend, the oppressive heat is on, once again. However, there may be a cold front moving into our area by late next Sunday into the following Monday with, hopefully, a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a bit of a cool-down. Stay Tuned!