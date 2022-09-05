Current Futurecast Loop

The Ark La Tex is sandwiched between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is to our west and the other to our east. In between those two upper-level highs is an upper trough of low pressure that is going nowhere soon.

Current Wind Gusts

Excessive Rainfall Outlook

The result is continued chances of scattered afternoon storms that could last into the early evening. While severe weather is not expected, a few storms could be capable of producing high thunderstorm wind gusts and small hail. In addition, there may be a few heavy rain producers due to our abundant moisture in the atmosphere.

Tomorrow Lows

Tomorrow Highs

By mid-week, a cold front will be nudged into, and maybe through, our area. As the cold front passes through parts of the Ark La Tex, you will notice some cooler temperatures. Morning lows should be in the mid-60s to near 70° followed by afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast

Fall Begins 9/22/2022

Over the next seven days, rainfall chances should not be more than daily chance variety. Do enjoy these cooler temperatures and scattered rain. It beats what we were used to for most of the summer. By the way, Fall starts in a couple of weeks. The Fall Equinox arrives September 22, 2022.